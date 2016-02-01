Coconut Oil Seared Lamb Chops with Garlic and Rosemary

The guys over at Planet Food have put a unique and healthy spin on Lamp Chops. Coconut Oil is one of the healthiest dietary oils, boosting energy, stimulating metabolism, helping balance blood sugar, supporting brain function, fight bacterial and fungal infections, reduce inflammation and much more.

Give them a try, and tell us what you think!

Serves: 2-3 people

Preparation time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients:

1-3 Tablespoons of Planet Food Refined Coconut Oil

¼ cup of rosemary, chopped from stems

6 lamb chops (not crumbed)

1 fist of garlic, peeled and chopped

Salt and pepper to season

Method:

Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius. In a food processor, blend the rosemary and garlic until finely minced. Using a small frying pan, sauté the rosemary and garlic with 1 teaspoon of Planet Food coconut oil until soft. Set aside. Rinse lamb chops and pat dry with paper towel. Heat pan over medium heat, adding 1 tablespoon of Planet Food coconut oil to the pan. Season both sides of lamb chops with salt and pepper. Sear chops two minutes a side. Smoother the chops with the garlic, rosemary and coconut oil paste and place in oven. Bake for two minutes, remove from oven and serve.

Planet Food Coconut Cooking Oil Refined 500ml is only $8.50 and available Australia wide in Coles and Coles Online.

Check out http://planetfood.com.au/ and https://www.facebook.com/PlanetFoodAustralia