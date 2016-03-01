The Ultimate Pomegranate Recipe

PomLife Pomegranate and Tahini Crusted Lamb Rack w/ Middle Eastern Carrot Salad, Pomegranate Yogurt

1 x lamb rack

1 x tbs Tahini, mixed with 1 x tbs water

1 x tbs parsley chopped fine

1 x tbs mint chopped fine

1 x lemon, zested

2 x tbs PomLife Pommegranate Arils

Carrot Salad

2 x Carrots, shredded

1 x cup cooked Quinoa

1 x tbs chopped mint

1 x tbs chopped parsley

1 x tbs chopped coriander

1 x tsp cumin seeds, toasted

2 x tbs pinenuts toasted

2 x tbs slivered almonds toasted

2 x tbs PomLife Pommegranate Arils

Yogurt

2 x tbs Natural Yogurt

1 x tbs PomLife Pommegranate Arils

1 x tsp Lemon Juice

METHOD

-Preheat Oven to 180 degrees.

-In a Hot Pan, place Lamb Rack on its back and cook til Golden Brown, repeat on all Surfaces.

– Place Rack on oven tray and roast for 5 Minutes, then remove and rest.

– mix Tahini and Water and Cover Lamb Generously, followed by Herbs and Pommegranates

– Mix All salad ingredients well, season, drizzle with Olive Oil and squeeze the lemon. Mix well.

– mix all ingredients for yogurt. Smear yogurt on plate, place salad on plate then top with Lamb rack and squeeze remaining lemon over the dish.

ENJOY!!

Chef: Ryan Lording.