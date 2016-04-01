Italian Chicken and Avocado Salad
Preparation: 10 mins. Cooking: 5 mins. Serves: 4.
Ingredients
8 chicken tenderloins
1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp dried oreagno
400g mixed cherry tomatoes
4 cups baby rocket leaves
1 avocado, peeled, stoned, thinly sliced
1 small red onion, very thinly sliced
½ cup mixed olives
DRESSING
1 tbsp Equal Spoonful or 3 Equal Sachets
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp dried Italian herbs
1 Tbsp wholegrain mustard
2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
Instructions
- Combine chicken, oil and oregano in a large bowl and toss to coat. Preheat a chargrill pan over high heat. Cook chicken for about 4 minutes each side or until cooked through. Set aside on a plate. Once cool enough to handle, slice chicken pieces in half on diagonal.
- To make the dressing, combine all ingredients in a jar and secure lid. Shake well until combined. Set aside.
- Cut some of the cherry tomatoes into slices, some in half and leave some whole. Scatter rocket, tomatoes, avocado, onion, olives and chicken on a serving board or platter. Drizzle with a little of the dressing and serve remaining dressing on the side.
Recipe provided by Equal Choice. Check out www.equalchoice.com.au