Why your diet is key to fitness

Eat Your Favourite Foods, Just Healthier!

Have you had that sinking feeling in your stomach of disappointment when you look down around your waist and remember how you caved on your New Years Exercise Resolution? How about that weekend over Easter where you kept telling yourself ‘I’m on holidays, I’ll eat healthier when the weekend is over’.

You’re not alone! Thousands of people make these promises to themselves; this year will be the year I improve my health and wellbeing – and kudos to all the guys who keep that promise! Unfortunately though a hell of a lot of those individuals make excuse after excuse to avoid feeling bad about breaking their promise.

One of the most common excuses is that there’s just not enough hours in the day. Too many times have we all heard the phrases ‘I don’t have time for exercise’ or ‘healthy meals take too long to prepare’. A big part of turning your life around is about making time.

Diet is the biggest factor when it comes to losing weight and living healthy. Unfortunately, food is also one of the biggest reasons we cave in the first week of our new found lifestyle. Suddenly you need to read every ingredient of every product you’re buying, check how many calories you’re going to be putting into your body, figuring out how to eat healthy but not bland, and most of all spending time cooking these healthy new meals when you favourite pizza joint is so much faster and just around the corner.

Hey, don’t get me wrong! Everyone has a busy schedule, we all have to work long hours and the last thing we feel like doing when we get home is cooking, so it’s understandable as to why time is often an excuse to eating healthy, but there are options out there for those short on time.

With the food part of your life under control you’ll find yourself with heaps more time to exercise. A healthy lifestyle is about balance, so regular exercise alongside an improved diet is essential to improve your health and wellbeing. Next time you think about collapsing on the couch, or think about spending your work lunch break at your desk, don’t.

Get up, stretch your legs, and head out for a walk. There are plenty of opportunities for you during the day to get in some exercise, you just need to make it work around your life. Wake up a little earlier and go for a run, squeeze in a gym session before work or at lunch.

Stop making excuses. Stop putting it off. Change your life today, not tomorrow.