Pic’s Peanut Butter

You know what? This actually is REALLY GOOD peanut butter.

Pic’s is made from 2 ingredients: Australian peanuts, and sea salt. None of that dodgy rubbish every other manufacturer sneaks into their pb.

This Hot Beef Bowl is a great alternative to a salad in winter to warm your insides with vegetabley goodness

Pic’s Hot Beef Bowl

Pics-Hot-Beef-Bowl

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Serves 2

Ingredients 

Spice Mix

  • 1 tbsp cayenne pepper
  • 1 ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tbsp minced garlic
  • 1 tbsp white pepper
  • 2 tsp chilli powder
  • 2 sirloin steaks, diced
  • 1 tbsp Pic’s Peanut Oil
  • ½ Tbsp Pics Crunchy Peanut Butter

Hot Salad Bowl

  • 1 large sweet potato, diced
  • 1 tsp Pic’s Peanut Oil
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • Pinch Salt & Pepper
  • 100g red cabbage, sliced
  • 1 cup brown rice
  • 4 large silverbeet or rainbow chard leaves

Peanut Sauce

  • 1 tbsp Pics Smooth Peanut Butter
  • 1 tbsp retained spice mix
  • milk or water to loosen
  • ½ tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180°
  2. Blend the dry spices, retain 1 tbsp and sprinkle remainder on a plate.
  3. Thread the beef onto skewers. If using wooden skewers, soak for 20 mins prior to use to prevent burning.
  4. Loosen the Pics Crunchy with a little oil and brush it over the skewers to thoroughly coat.
  5. Roll meat skewers on the spice plate, push the spices into the meat with your hands. Place in fridge to rest.
  6. Place diced sweet potato on a lined tray add oil, garlic and seasoning and mix well. Bake for approx. 20 mins.
  7. Cook the rice as per the package instructions
  8. Simmer the red cabbage in a pan with a splash of vinegar to prevent colour run
  9. Wilt the rainbow chard in a pan of boiling water.
  10. Place your skewers on the grill and cook to your liking.
  11. Whip up the sauce by blending all the ingredients, heat in a small pan.
  12. Build your bowl and dress with sauce and beef skewers