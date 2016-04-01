Serves 2
Ingredients
Spice Mix
- 1 tbsp cayenne pepper
- 1 ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 1 tbsp white pepper
- 2 tsp chilli powder
- 2 sirloin steaks, diced
- 1 tbsp Pic’s Peanut Oil
- ½ Tbsp Pics Crunchy Peanut Butter
Hot Salad Bowl
- 1 large sweet potato, diced
- 1 tsp Pic’s Peanut Oil
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- Pinch Salt & Pepper
- 100g red cabbage, sliced
- 1 cup brown rice
- 4 large silverbeet or rainbow chard leaves
Peanut Sauce
- 1 tbsp Pics Smooth Peanut Butter
- 1 tbsp retained spice mix
- milk or water to loosen
- ½ tsp Apple Cider Vinegar
Method
- Preheat oven to 180°
- Blend the dry spices, retain 1 tbsp and sprinkle remainder on a plate.
- Thread the beef onto skewers. If using wooden skewers, soak for 20 mins prior to use to prevent burning.
- Loosen the Pics Crunchy with a little oil and brush it over the skewers to thoroughly coat.
- Roll meat skewers on the spice plate, push the spices into the meat with your hands. Place in fridge to rest.
- Place diced sweet potato on a lined tray add oil, garlic and seasoning and mix well. Bake for approx. 20 mins.
- Cook the rice as per the package instructions
- Simmer the red cabbage in a pan with a splash of vinegar to prevent colour run
- Wilt the rainbow chard in a pan of boiling water.
- Place your skewers on the grill and cook to your liking.
- Whip up the sauce by blending all the ingredients, heat in a small pan.
- Build your bowl and dress with sauce and beef skewers