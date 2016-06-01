Your Guide to Fish

The smartest and most affordable ways to incorporate the world’s greatest lean protein into your daily diet.

By Nils Bernstein

Fact no. 1: You need to eat fish. It’s high in protein, low in calories, and contains a lot less fat than meat (and it’s often the best type of fat: heart-healthy, muscle-building omega-3s). But you already know that — which, unfortunately, doesn’t change Fact No. 2: You rarely eat fish. Maybe you’re lazily committed to being a master of the cheap post-workout chicken cutlet. Maybe you find that cooking flathead or John Dory is just too expensive, too involved, too temperamental. (Back to chicken!) Or maybe you’ve confined your fish eating to restaurants, where you’re likely consuming it the wrong way. (We’ll show you the right way.)

But don’t worry, dudes, we got you. Bearing in mind today’s mind-boggling array of “farmed” and “wild” fish, we’ve reached out to some of the world’s top fishmongers, chefs and ichthyologists (fish scientists) to seek out the easiest ways for you to incorporate more fish into your daily diet. These include the best ways to prep fish quickly and simply at home, how to pick a luxury chef-approved tin of tuna that isn’t bone dry and which questions to ply your waiter with to guarantee he brings you the freshest, healthiest-cooked catch.

Because there’s no way to get around Fact No. 3: Eating more fish will add not only muscle to your body but also years to your life.

The Five Best Value Fish to Buy at Your Market

The fish sold in your local market can be broken down into two basic categories: Flat fish, like flounder, sole and flathead, which have lean, white flesh and a delicate flavour, and are ideal for fish novices; and round fish, which are broken down by their relative richness. There’s oily fish — dinner-party staples like salmon, trout and mackerel, which have sharper tastes that fish connoisseurs love — and leaner white fish, like John Dory, cod, snapper and barramundi, which are milder and more versatile.

Taking into consideration taste, health benefits and price, which fish lend themselves to the most idiot-proof cooking?

“As delicious as expensive fish like tuna and swordfish and can be, there are always other species available that are equally delicious and oftentimes a fraction

of the price,” says fish restaurateur Ian MacGregor. If you like your fish mild and sweet, go for Leatherjacket (typically about $10/kg). Cook whole (six minutes each side) then add red wine vinegar and rosemary leaves to the crunchy bits for a tasty sauce which perfectly complements the fish’s firmer texture. Skate (roughly $8/kg), is a stingless ray whose meat comes from its “wings”. “People tend to stay away from skate due to its stringy appearance,” says MacGregor, “but flavour-wise it stacks up against any sole or flounder and is always at a far better price than 95% of the fish

in the case.”

If you prefer your fish darker and oilier — and, if you’re a lifter, you should, since they come jammed with more omega-3s — then MacGregor recommends Spanish mackerel (close to $25/kg), a mild-tasting fish that’s high in omega-3s and vitamin D, and is more elegant than beefy tuna steaks. “It’s one of my favourites,” he says. “It’s consistently available and versatile: You can bake, broil, poach or grill it; it stands up to almost any sauce; and it’s delicious just sprinkled with sea salt and lemon.”

Fish-eating trends come and go — it wasn’t that long ago flathead was considered a poor man’s dish. Blackfish also known as Luderick (about $8/kg), is also deserving

of a dinner table comeback. Its softer white flesh is easy to

eat either grilled or fried. Batter it with plain flour and tumeric for a tasty twist.

Eastern Coast Whiting ($7-$15/kg) is another unsung hero that can be eaten whole (scaled and gutted) and deep-fried for an excellent starter.

Become a Master Fish Chef with Just Three Essential Cooking Techniques

TECHNIQUE 1

THE BAKE

Baking is simple, foolproof and mess-free. It’s also easy to do a large quantity at once, it doesn’t stink up the kitchen, and it’s healthy because little extra fat is needed (in fact, you can get away with using no oil at all). Plus, pretty much any fish can be baked (just adjust the time based on thickness). To start, try the instructions below to bake a) salmon with lemon and dill; b) branzino with lime and basil; or c) rainbow trout with orange and oregano.

Instructions

■ Gently toss 500g of fish fillets with two tbsp each olive oil, any fresh citrus juice and any minced herb. Salt and pepper to taste. (For even more flavour, add some minced garlic, sliced onion, grated ginger or chopped black olives.) Wrap fillets in parchment paper (folding edges so it doesn’t leak), or place in a tightly covered baking dish. Bake in a 200˚ oven 12-15 minutes (denser fish and thicker fillets will take longer), or until it breaks apart easily with a fork. Don’t stress about overcooking — sealing in the juices like this keeps it moist.

TECHNIQUE 2

THE POACH



Poaching is one of the healthiest ways to cook fish, and also keeps it from drying out or stinking up the kitchen. Poached fish can be served hot, cold or at

room temperature. Best fish for poaching: salmon, barramundi, trout, cod and snapper.

Instructions

■ Place fillets in a wide saucepan with just enough vegetable or chicken stock to cover them (or you can make

a quick poaching liquid

by boiling water with some carrot, celery, onion, herbs, salt and

a splash of white wine, then straining). Remove the fish to a plate, and heat the liquid over

low heat until it’s steaming but not bubbling (you’re ideally just trying to keep it below a boil). Return the fish to the pan in a single layer and cook until it flakes easily with a fork, about 10 minutes. Poaching is very forgiving, so don’t stress.

TECHNIQUE 3

THE GRILL

Using only a light brushing of oil to prevent sticking, grilling is superhealthy

and results in a concentrated fish flavour. It’s ideal

for whole fish or skin-on fillets and steaks; firmer fish, like tuna, salmon, mahi mahi and snapper work best — just be sure all

are of the same thickness, for

even cooking.

Instructions

■ Make sure the grill is clean, well-oiled, and blazing hot. Pat fish dry, then lightly oil both the skin and the grill. Gently place the fish on the grill and let sit — don’t nudge, or it’ll stick — for about 3 minutes (check after 2 minutes to see if it releases easily), then flip and cook, with the grill covered, another

3 minutes.

Great Pre-Packaged Fish, That Are Great For You Too

Ocean Chef let you cook up restaurant quality fish in your own kitchen, and seriously impress that hot new chick you’re dating! Ocean Chef’s seafood is easy to prepare and can be paired with salad or veggies for a quick, healthy and tasty meal or something a bit more substantial. Try the salmon, barramundi or yummy tuna steaks. www.oceanchef.com.au

Salmon – Atlantic Salmon (Salmo salar)

Packed with omega 3 and protein, salmon is one of the healthiest options available. The fact that it’s also tasty and versatile is a pure bonus. Serve with salad, roasted vegetables or add to a noodle stir fry.

Sea Farmed in beautiful Forde’s of Norway, it was the first country to establish farmed Salmon on the commercial market and is currently the leader in its practices. They developed this strong stands over time and in turn are highly governed, regulated and overseen by the Norwegian Seafood Council. Packed with omega 3 and protein, salmon is one of the healthiest options available. The salmon is a *good source of protein and good source of omega 3.

Barramundi – Barramundi (Lates calcarifer).

Combining remarkable health benefits with flaky deliciousness, our Salt Water Barramundi Portions are a light delight. Serve with salad or roasted vegetables.

An Australian favourite, the Barramundi has been an iconic table fish for years. After all, the name “Barramundi” is derived from an Australian Aboriginal name so why wouldn’t be our favourite. The mild flavour and white flaky flesh is perfect for those who still want the benefits of eating fish without the strong flavour. *good source of protein.

Tuna – Yellowfin Tuna (Thunnus albacares)

Found naturally in deep offshore waters the Yellowfin Tuna swim in large schools and travel longer distances than most other species of fish. It is the habitat of the Tuna that cannot be replicated and therefore is a wild caught fish. Tuna naturally has a more “meaty” taste than most fish and can be delicious both warm and chilled after cooking. *good source of protein and good source of omega 3.