Choccy milk after a workout?

Tired of having the same thing after training? Try flavoured milk instead.

AIS dietitian Michelle Minehan says the tasty dairy drink can help with refuelling, rehydrating and repairing muscle, making it an excellent recovery beverage. As part of a balanced diet, flavoured milk contains carbohydrates, electrolytes and protein to help satisfy the body’s requirements post strenuous exercise. “

You need 20-25g of protein after a workout,” Minehan says, “and 600ml of flavoured milk contains about 20g of protein so it hits the target.” A study in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism also showed the high-carb and protein content in flavoured milk made it ideal for athletes and fitness. Best of all though, it tastes good and can be transported easily around sporting fields or gyms.

