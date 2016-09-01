Low Carb Cheesy Pepperoni Pizza

Enjoy pepperoni pizza without the carb coma with this awesome recipe using our new Protein Pizza Base mix. One serve (1/2 a pizza) of this bad boy has a whopping 62g of protein and only 10g of carbs. Pick your pepperoni to make it as hot (or not) as you like

Prep: 10 mins

10 mins Cook: 35 mins

35 mins Yields: 1 Large 12 inch Pizza

Ingredients

FOR THE BASE

80g Protein Pizza Mix (1/4 packet)

3 large eggs

60ml water (1/4 cup)

10ml olive oil (optional)

TOPPINGS

1/3 cup pasta sauce (make sure there’s no added sugar)

80g reduced fat pepperoni

3/4 cup (85g) mozzarella cheese

3/4 cup (85g) Kraft higher protein cheese

8-10 (80g) cherry tomatoes, halved

30g rocket leaves

Your favourite fresh herbs

Directions

PREPARATION

1 Set your oven to 180°C and preheat for 15 minutes.

2 Line a 30cm pizza tray with baking paper (not greaseproof paper).

MAKE THE BASE

1 Add all ingredients into a large mixing bowl and whisk to combine into a smooth liquid batter.

2 Pour the mixture into the center of the pizza tray lined with baking paper, and spread it to the edges. You can use the back of a spoon to shape it evenly.

3 Bake for 20-25 Minutes minutes at 180°C or until golden brown. Remove from the oven.

TOPPING TIME!

1 Spread the pasta sauce evenly over the base

2 Add the higher protein cheese first

3 Then add the pepperoni, mozzarella and cherry tomatoes

4 Sprinkle with your favourite chopped herbs (fresh is best)

BAKE THE PIZZA

1 Pop the pizza back into the oven for a further 10-15 Minutes or until golden brown on top.

2 Once cooked, remove from the oven and top with the rocket leaves before serving (the heat will wilt the leaves nicely).

3 Enjoy

How does a low carb pizza exist!?

Protein Pizza Base is the latest addition to the range of innovative high protein, low carb and gluten free foods from the company that brought you Australia’s Lowest Carb Bread – The Protein Bread Company.

