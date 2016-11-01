Man on a Mission.

Elie Eid is an MF hero.

When he found out 10 years ago his son Emilio had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), he refused to accept the gloomy diagnosis.

The disease affects one in 3,500 boys, destroying their muscles and killing them by the age of 30. But Sydneysider Elie vowed he would do everything in his power to save his son’s life. He set up Save Our Sons, a fundraising charity to speed up the pace of clinical trials for new drugs crucial to eradicating the disease.

Because of its success, nurses are being installed in every state to deal with DMD, and stand-up wheelchairs and breathing machines are being made available to sufferers. The good news is life expectancy has increased from 19 in 1990 to 30, but it’s a cure Elie still dreams of. “Within 10 years I’d be shocked if we don’t have one,” he says. “If I can save Emilio, then all our sons will be saved.” To contribute to Save Our Sons, go to saveoursons.org.au.

