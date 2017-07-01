Gym Fungus and other problems.

The following three products are available in chemists around Australia. All information has been supplied from First Pharma press and product releases.

Excilor Protector Spray

Excilor Protector Spray 3 in 1 is the first and only medical device for the prevention of Warts, Athlete’s foot and Nail fungus.

Once sprayed onto the feet and toes, Excilor Protector Spray 3 in 1 instantly creates a micro barrier that:

Protects from direct contact with the virus causing warts and the fungi responsible for Athlete’s foot and Nail fungus

Inhibits microbial proliferation

Remains effective for 8 hours

Protector Spray 3 in 1 features InvisiBlock technology™, a unique polymeric matrix that is impenetrable to:

Human Papillomavirus; the virus causing warts; and

Trichophyton species; the fungi responsible for Athletes foot and Nail fungus

Excilor 3 in 1 Protector Spray is breathable, permeable to water molecules transpiring from the skin and in order to prevent the microbial colonisation of the products micro-barrier, the InvisiBlock matrix has been enriched with chlorhexidine and piroctone olamine, two well known antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal preservatives

Product features

Drug free and paraben free

✓ Perfectly tolerated

✓ Fast to apply and easy to remove after use

✓ Invisible, clean, breathable and freshly scented

✓ Safe for children from 2 year up

Mode of Action

InvisiBlockTM technology:

Creates an ultra-thin non-sticky PVP layer, which acts as an “invisible sock” InvisiBlockTM technology creates a superficial barrier that physically protects the skin and also creates an unfavourable environment for microbes Active 8hr protection against contraction during bare foot activity.

Dermascar

Dermascar is a topical silicone gel is clinically proven to lighten, soften and flatten scars. DermaScar® is an advanced topical silicone gel that improves the long-term appearance of scars and helps to relieve itching, pain and discomfort associated with scars. The use of silicone gels, such as DermaScar®, is recommended by plastic surgeons and dermatologists as a first-line treatment for scars, especially raised scars. Unlike some other scar treatments, DermaScar® can be easily applied to most areas of the body, including the face and joints. DermaScar® effectively prevents and treats raised scars, such as hypertrophic and keloid scars, and has also been successfully used to treat scars caused by trauma, burns and surgery.

Dermascar Plus E



DermaScar Plus E is an advanced topical silicone gel with vitamin E that hydrates and improves the appearance of scars

Contains added antioxidant Vitamin E (10%)

Hydrates and improves the appearance of scars

Fades red or dark scars

Softens and flattens raised scars

Properties of Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a fat soluble antioxidant that neutralises and protects the skin from the damaging effects of free radicals When skin is damaged, the atoms that form the skin have an uneven number of electrons These atoms steal from healthy atoms, in order to have an even number of electrons These atoms are called free radicals and cause a damaging chain reaction to the skin

The application of this antioxidant vitamin helps with moisturising properties that is essential for keeping skin healthy and more supple

Vitamin E has anti-inflammatory effects

The combination of polysiloxane and vitamin E speed cellular regeneration on the skin, aiding in the healing process of scars

DermaScar Ultra C is an advanced silicone gel with Vitamin C that lightens and improves the appearance of scars

With added antioxidant Vitamin C (1%)

Lightens and fades scar appearance

Relieves itching and discomfort of scars

Softens and flattens raise scars

Properties of Vitamin C

Vitamin C has antioxidant properties, which reduces skin damage while helping to give skin its elasticity and strength

Vitamin C helps in creating and maintaining collagen, a key structural protein of the skin

Combining silicone gel with Vitamin C benefits wound healing by helping to lighten scars and reduce scar pigmentation

DermaScar Ultra is clinically proven to relieve itching and discomfort of scars

Dermascar Ultra Plus C&E

DermaScar Ultra Plus C&E is the premium silicone gel with Vitamin C&E to lighten, hydrate and flatten scars

With added antioxidants Vitamin C (1%) and Vitamin E (10%)

Lightens and fades scar appearance

Hydrates scars to improve itching and discomfort

Softens and flattens raised scars

Properties of Vitamin C&E

Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) is a powerhouse when mixed with other antioxidants (Vitamin E). A blend of proven antioxidants and cell communicating ingredients is highly beneficial for the skin

Topical combinations of vitamin C and vitamin E are more effective in preventing photo damage than either vitamin alone



PuraNox anti-snoring spray – Prevents and diminishes snoring

There are many causes for snoring, but it is frequently caused by vibrations of the soft tissues at the back of the throat.

PuraNox anti-snoring spray reduces the vibrations of the soft tissue at the back of the throat by actively tightening and lubricating the tissues during the night. Through strengthening of the soft tissue, with the natural astringent components of PuraNox, the tissue becomes more rigid and less resonance will occur.

Its ergonomically designed applicator allows targeted administration of a micro-mist in the throat which moisturises and tightens soft tissue, providing rapid and lasting relief from snoring. One spray is applied to the back of the throat immediately before going to bed.

PuraNox effective anti-snoring spray

patented formula based on natural extracts

instant and long lasting relief

easy to use

tightens the tissue

targeted administration in the throat directly on the soft tissue.

improves quality of sleep 1

clinically tested

1 In-home test conducted by Trendbox, n=36, trendbox is a member of ESOMAR